One dead after fire at house in Denver; police investigating

DENVER – One person has died following a fire in Denver on Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Firefighters got the call about the fire about 1:20 p.m. on 4900 block of West 10th Avenue in Denver, which is near West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The Denver Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and crews continue to work on hot spots.

DFD responded to a structure fire at 4925 W. 10th Ave. Initial reports indicated the removal of one deceased occupant. Main body of fire was extinguished, and crews are working to extinguish hidden pockets of fire prior to investigation. Only relevant updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/eta0cYhJMF — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) December 24, 2017

Denver police are investigating the incident along with Denver Fire investigators.

It is unknown if there were any other injuries.

Authorities do not know how the fire started as of this time.

