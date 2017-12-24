One dead after fire at house in Denver; police investigating
DENVER – One person has died following a fire in Denver on Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.
Firefighters got the call about the fire about 1:20 p.m. on 4900 block of West 10th Avenue in Denver, which is near West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
The Denver Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and crews continue to work on hot spots.
Denver police are investigating the incident along with Denver Fire investigators.
It is unknown if there were any other injuries.
Authorities do not know how the fire started as of this time.
This story is developing. We will update with the latest.
39.733318 -105.050701