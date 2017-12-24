Mountain snow could make travel tough on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will increase overnight in Colorado's mountains with big accumulations expected for Christmas Day.

Snow will begin by 9 p.m. tonight and will increase in coverage overnight tonight and on Christmas morning. Travel will be tough in the mountains tonight and Monday morning with blowing snow causing reduced visibility.

Denver will stay dry tomorrow but a few flurries or an isolated shower can't be ruled out on the northern Front Range and northeastern plains.

Snow showers will become lighter and more isolated by midday tomorrow before ending late Monday night.

The mountains will see accumulations from 5 to 20 inches depending on location and will see wind gusts up to 50mph. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place through tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Morning lows in Denver will be in the teens with afternoon highs around 35 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Denver and the Front Range will be dry for the next several days with highs climbing back to the 40s by Wednesday.

