Denver wakes up to snow, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve

DENVER – Denver woke up to a few inches of fresh snow and frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve morning.

2.3 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport on Saturday night and lows reached the single digits with subzero wind chills, according to the National Weather Service.

Bundle up! With near zero temperatures this morning, just a little wind is producing very cold wind chills! Temperatures will warm steadily this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/olZNX06mKY — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 24, 2017

Some areas around the metro area saw a little more snow than DIA.

3.4 inches of fresh snow fell at the National Weather Service office in Boulder while Fort Collins saw about 2.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Although the temperatures started cold, sunshine is expected to warm Denver up to about 32 degrees on Sunday.

The travel conditions are expected to improve across the state on Sunday after the snowstorm forced the closure of Interstate 70 on Saturday night.

There will still be some snowy or icy roads across the Front Range, but mostly in the mountains.

The mountains will get a break from the snow on Sunday, but the wind will be about 30-40mph with 60 mph gusts possible.

The snow returns to the mountains late Sunday night making several more inches of accumulation possible by Christmas morning in the mountains.

The Front Range is expected to remain dry on Christmas Day with highs in the 30s.

