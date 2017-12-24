Cousins, Redskins dominate Broncos, 27-11, on Christmas Eve

LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Redskins ran all over the Broncos, 27-11, at FedEx Field on Sunday.

With both teams eliminated from the playoffs and playing for pride at this point, the focus was on Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins – who some think may be the Broncos starting quarterback next season.

Cousins got off to a slow start and had his moments of weakness, such as an end-zone interception to Will Parks, but the Washington quarterback was able to put up three touchdowns on the Broncos defense.

After a week of uncertainty for the Broncos, Brock Osweiler started at QB over Paxton Lynch for the and was 22 of 38 for 193 yards with a fumble and an interception .

The fumble by Osweiler helped set up Washington’s first touchdown of the game as they took the field at the Denver 38 yard line.

Osweiler would also throw an interception in the team’s second turnover of the first half.

“I’ve been a backup in this league, I’ve been a starter in this league,” Osweiler said. “I know how to prepare with no reps and I know how to prepare with all the reps. So was it ideal? No. But is it an excuse? Absolutely not.”

But despite making it down the field on the possessions, the Broncos offense kept stalling – having to settle only for a 31 yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

It happened again as the final seconds of the first half ticked away, Osweiler and the Broncos were driving down the field to try to put up another score before halftime.

Osweiler threw it to rookie receiver Isaiah McKenzie near the sideline – but with 10 seconds remaining, McKenzie cut inside for eight yards. The move allowed time to run out and the Broncos went into halftime down 10-3.

Coach Vance Joseph called McKenzie over after the play and gave him an earful while putting his arm around the 22-year-old.

“I should’ve got out of bounds,” McKenzie said. “I just caught the ball and mentally was like, ‘Make a play.’ And unfortunately I didn’t make the right decision.”

Cousins and the Redskins offense really began to roll in the second half putting up two more touchdowns on the Broncos to extend their lead.

The Broncos finally scored their first touchdown of the day with 1:30 left in the game.

Osweiler threw to C.J. Anderson for a five yard touchdown and a two point conversion to make it 27-11.