× Volunteer group makes sure newborns in Parker hospital are ready for Christmas

PARKER, Colo. — Newborn babies are a special Christmas gift to their parents at this time of year. And they’re getting gifts themselves.

The executive team at Parker Adventist Hospital dressed up in their holiday attire — to dress babies in the neonatal intensive care unit in red and green onesies, and tiny crocheted Christmas hats Friday.

The hospital’s volunteer knitting group — the Needle Arts Guild — works hard every year to crochet the hats. Last year they made 1,600 items.