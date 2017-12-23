Quick shot of snow & wind for metro Denver; snow plows deployed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER: A cold front will slide from north to south Saturday evening generating bands of snow & gusty wind. The front will move out around midnight. Some of the bands of snow could be moderate. So, in those areas up to 2" of accumulating snow is possible from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. We start Christmas Eve with some patchy fog then get to enjoy some sunshine. Your Christmas day will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s under partly sunny skies. I still can't rule out a flurry or two drifting off the mountains on the holiday especially for those of you on the west side closer to the foothills.

A tweet posted by Denver Public Works Friday night said that 50 snow plows had descended on the city to plow and deice arterial streets, bridges and overpasses.

Denver has deployed about 50 snow plows to plow and drop deicing material, as needed, on Denver’s arterial streets, bridges and overpasses. — Denver Public Works (@DenPublicWorks) December 24, 2017

MOUNTAINS: Heavy snow & strong wind should diminish late Saturday night. But, another couple inches of snow is still possible. You get a small break from the snow early on Sunday. By Christmas Eve & Day the snow returns making for a White Christmas. Several more inches (up to 5") of accumulation is possible by late Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.