Multiple cities announcing accident alerts

Multiple cities are on accident alert Saturday night as snow is dusting and blew across roadways.

Aurora police sent out an announcement saying the city is on accident alert, meaning routine, small crashes should be ruled out as reasons to call the department.

The department said that if you are involved in a minor accident, exchange the following information with the other driver:

Name, Date of Birth, Address, and Phone Number.

Driver’s License Number and State.

Vehicle license plate number and state.

Insurance company and policy number.

Officers will only respond to accidents involving:

Hit and Run Accidents.

Accidents involving alcohol, drugs, or marijuana.

Accidents where the vehicles cannot be driven from the scene.

Accidents where one or both drivers have no insurance.

Broomfield made a similar statement, outlining the same reasons to call or not call 911. They also encourage those involved in snow related crashes to make a report with the police department within a few days.

Boulder and Thornton also announced accident alert procedures Saturday night.

