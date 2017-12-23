Many DIA flights delayed for plane deicing, no cancellations reported

DENVER — Extremely cold temperatures and blowing snow are delaying flights at Denver International Airport Saturday night.

According to one tweet, a semi trailer was stalled on the ramp from Tower Road for about about a half hour before being cleared.

A spokesperson with the airport said that, as of 8:40 p.m., no flights have been canceled due to the storm. Many flights are delayed between 10 to 15 minutes to allow airlines to deice the planes.

All airlines are deicing so it’s best to check the status of your flight before taking to the roadways.