How a typo in a Colorado Springs ad started Santa tracking at NORAD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sometimes a simple typo can lead to a Christmas miracle. That’s what happened 62 years ago.

A Sears store in Colorado Springs ran a “call Santa ad.”

Except the number was a misprint. Instead of listing the number for Sears’ Santa hotline, it posted the number for the Continental Air Defense Command Center.

On Christmas Eve 1955, Col. Harry Shoup began receiving calls from kids asking to speak with Santa Claus. Shoup worked at the operations department for the air defense center, now known as NORAD, so the call must have come as a bit of a surprise.

Instead of telling the kids they dialed the wrong number, Shoup said he wasn’t Santa Claus but he could track him on radar.

All night, Shoup and his team fielded calls, giving kids details about Santa’s location as he and his reindeer flew through the sky to deliver gifts to children.

A tradition was born and NORAD has opened its phone lines for its annual Santa Tracker ever since.

Last year, hundreds of volunteers, including many NORAD employees and first lady Michelle Obama, fielded 135,000 calls from 234 countries. That’s 40 calls per volunteer per hour.

The original call center was set up by AT&T, which had already served as NORAD’s telecommunications provider. AT&T eventually spun off Nortel, which later spun off Avaya — the company that now helps manage NORAD’s crazy call volume on Christmas Eve.

In 2016, there were 154, 192 calls handled, or 1.8 per second.

“The Santa Tracker uses the same technology that’s powering the government’s critical systems,” said Susan Keys, head of Avaya Government Solutions. “Of course, it’s more sophisticated tech today than it was 62 years ago.”

NORAD experts carefully monitor Santa’s travels and ensure his safety using radar, satellites, jet planes, and Santa Cams positioned in strategic locations worldwide. NORAD Tracks Santa volunteers have an insider’s view of the sleigh’s progress as Santa soars through the night sky, and they share that info with callers.

NORAD also operates a website and social media feeds where kids can track Santa.

The defense center tells kids that it uses all of its vast technology to track Santa’s movements around the globe.

“Our constellation of defense satellites uses infrared tracking to keep pinpoint accuracy on the heat signature from Rudolph’s nose,” NORAD says in its promotional materials. “Ground based radar tracking sites relay global positioning updates to our elite fighter pilots, who often escort Santa’s sleigh through rough weather.”