Fiber optic Christmas trees recalled due to fire hazard

Melville Direct has issued a recall for hundreds of fiber optic Christmas trees because the AC power adapter can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

The recall involves about 1,700 Bits and Pieces Fiber Optic indoor plug in Christmas trees.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 449 instances of the adapter overheating have been reported and one injury was reported.

The recall includes the 18 inch tree (item number 43560) and the 31 inch tree (item number 43559).

The trees were sold from October 2017 through December 2017, through the Bits and Pieces mail order catalog and online.

Contact Melville toll-free at 866-503-6395 or online for a full refund.