Arapahoe County K9 ‘Thor’ passes away from cancer

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9, Thor, died this week.

A Facebook post said Thor’s veterinarian found a malignant tumor and he was diagnosed with spinal cancer earlier this month.

He passed away on Thursday.

“Thor has been a trusted partner, friend, and ally to Deputy Gordon Carroll for about eight years. During that time, he apprehended countless felons while placing his own safety in jeopardy. There is no doubt that he and Deputy Carroll also saved lives due to their commitment, presence, tactics, and training,” the post said.