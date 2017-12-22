TV concert will honor, raise funds for America’s heroes

“America Salutes You and Wall Street Rocks presents: Guitar Legends for Heroes,” a concert honoring those who serve in the military, veterans and their families, will be broadcast twice on Dec. 23: at 4:00 p.m. on FOX31 and 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

The all-star concert, which was filmed at Terminal five in New York City in November, was hosted by Trace Adkins, with special performances by Richie Sambora, Dave Navarro, Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson, Sam Moore, Orianthi, Lindsey Ell, and Robert Randolph.

The 60-minute special is dedicated to our brave heroes as a “thank you” to our military, veterans and their loved ones, and will raise funds for the high impact charities that support them.

After 16 years of war, the number of veterans including the National Guard and Reservists, with multiple tours of combat duty, is the largest in modern American history.

Now, many of those who have served are unemployed, homeless, uninsured and struggling to provide for their families. Now more than ever, veterans and their families need our service.

Donations can be made via text (text FREEDOM to 50555) or online.

All funds raised will be granted to non-profit organizations helping veterans, service members and their families across the country.

For more information please visit the concert website.