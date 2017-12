× Arrest made in shooting death of teenage girl in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — A 17-year-old female was shot and killed in Green Valley Ranch Thursday night. Denver police said Shamil Jefferson, 25, was under arrest Friday night in connection with her death.

The medical examiner identified the victim Friday as Zalynnda Kassogue.

Police said she was shot near East 46th Avenue and Ceylon Court.

Investigators said Jefferson was being held for investigation of 1st degree murder.