Sunshine returns today with more snow expected Saturday

Temperatures are in the single digits and teens up and down the Front Range this morning. Dress in layers and be careful of slick spots and ice on secondary roads.

Temperatures will be warmer today with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will reach the upper 30s in Denver.

Colorado's next storm system will start to move into the northern mountains late tonight through tomorrow morning.

Snow showers will move into the Northern Front Range and northeastern plains Saturday afternoon and will shift south to Denver in the afternoon and evening. The whole storm system will wrap up by midnight Saturday night.

This storm will only impact the central and northern mountains and areas along and north of I-70 on the Front Range and plains. Southern Colorado will not be seeing any snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place in the northern mountains from 2am - 11pm Saturday where 8-14" of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 2am - 11pm Saturday in the central mountains where 4-8" is possible.

Denver will see totals under an inch with some spots not seeing any accumulation at all. Fort Collins and the I-76 corridor will see 1-3".

Conditions will dry out for Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.

There is potential for snow showers to develop in the mountains on Christmas Day but the lower elevations will mostly likely stay dry. Denver will be partly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees.

