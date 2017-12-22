SpaceX rocket launch puts on brilliant light show over Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mysterious white light that appeared over Southern California skies during the Friday evening rush hour, prompting curiosity and questions from the many onlookers who observed it, was from a SpaceX rocket launch, authorities confirmed.

KTLA began receiving numerous phone calls shortly after 5:30 p.m., when a brilliant but slow-moving light -- somewhat resembling a jellyfish-like creature -- appeared in the night sky. Around the same time, the station also received numerous photos and videos showing the object, and a number of Twitter users also posted images as they sought answers.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies have confirmed the flash of light was from the rocket launch, which blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base along California's Central Coast.

SpaceX livestreamed the event on Facebook.

Vandenberg Air Force Base announced earlier this week the launch was set for 5:27 p.m. Friday from Space Launch Complex-4. The base said it was the “fourth Iridium mission consisting of 10 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.”

Space Launch Complex-4 is along the Pacific Ocean coast west of Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, about 140 miles west-northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The SpaceX launch is the final scheduled one out of Vandenberg this year.

KTLA's Melissa Pamer contributed to this story.

The twilight effect from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California carrying 10 Iridium voice and data relay satellites into orbit put on quite a light show. This view is from US Hwy 101 and Padaro Lane in Carpinteria. pic.twitter.com/tcDjPDLsrN — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) December 23, 2017

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg AFB lights up the Southern CA sky. pic.twitter.com/bCg6Bmx2dM — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) December 23, 2017

Check out these photos from #Burbank of a #rocket launch from #Vandenberg Air Force Base. We believe this was the #SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. pic.twitter.com/Ls1Y7qzdpN — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) December 23, 2017

How cool. My friend Nick captured the #SpaceX #Falcon9 rocket 🚀 flying into space tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/CGcwzATd1P — Kacey Montoya (@kaceymontoya) December 23, 2017

@KTLA can you please find out what this is? Could be seen in Murrieta Ca pic.twitter.com/aVqmSMb8Ul — Nancy (@neashley) December 23, 2017