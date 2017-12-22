× Potential charges pending after deadly crash where pedestrian was struck twice

DENVER — Denver police said Friday potential charges are pending in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened Thursday night.

The medical examiner said Dominique Amos, 18, died of blunt force injuries at Denver Health Medical Center.

Police said two vehicles hit her near Quebec Street and East Leetsdale Drive. After the first vehicle hit her, she was thrown into oncoming traffic and struck again.

Investigators said the drivers of both vehicles have been contacted and are cooperating with them.