Police look for help in solving child’s disappearance from 17 years ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Seventeen years ago on Friday, a child who was 15 months old disappeared and has not been seen since then.

Lakewood police are asking for the public's help in finding that child, who is 18 now.

Investigators say the mother took the child to her home in Aurora for a weekend visit.

Alexander Bourg weighed 25 pounds and had blond hair and brown eyes.

Police have images of what they think he would've looked like at age 11. It's an age progressed photo and the latest one police provided. You can see it in the video above.

The boy's mother, Nancy Olivia Talamantes is charged with violating custody orders and there is a warrant out for her arrest.

"She took her son back to her place in Aurora. And I think the plan was that she would have a boy for Five days," Lakewood Police spokesman Steve Davis said. "When the father returned to Aurora to pick up the son. She was gone. The son was gone. Everything had been moved out of her residence in Aurora."

The boy's father had been granted sole custody of his son.

Police say they have had no contact with Talamantes. But one theory is she took the boy with her to her hometown of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Lakewood Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about this case.