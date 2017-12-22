× Pikes Peak breaks visitor record for third consecutive year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials say a record-breaking number of people visited the summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado this year.

Manager Jack Glavan says more than 487,000 people drove the 19-mile highway to the summit as of December 18. He says it’s the third year Pikes Peak has broken its attendance record.

The summit stands 14,115 feet above sea level.

Visitors also continued to flock to Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs. Officials say an estimated 4 million people visited the park this year.