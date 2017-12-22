More snow coming Saturday ahead of Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have another shot of snow arriving in the Colorado mountains and in Denver Saturday. The north central mountains are under a WINTER STORM WARNING for up to a foot of fresh powder.

However, it will come with strong wind making travel difficult through the day on Saturday. Other mountain areas will also see snow, but accumulations will be running in the 3"-6" range. Bottom line for holiday travel in or through the mountains on Saturday is to plan extra time.

An Avalanche Warning has been issued for the central mountains.

Denver will see snow developing during the afternoon on Saturday and ending late Saturday night. Accumulation looks to be light with up to an inch possible. There will be some slightly higher totals in a narrow band across northern Colorado from around Fort Collins to Greeley to Akron and Julesburg. Amounts in these areas closer to Wyoming could range from 1" to 3".

Christmas Day: There will be another round of light snow in the Colorado mountains on Christmas Day. A few inches of accumulation is possible. And, I'm adding in a slight chance of a few snow showers to drift off the mountains and across metro Denver. It's not a great chance. But, there are a few computer models indicating that possibility, so I'm adding it to the forecast. Keep your fingers crossed and we might actually be able to get snow to fall on Christmas!

