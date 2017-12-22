Last day to post public comment on proposed fee hike at Rocky Mountain National Park

A proposal could increase the daily gate fee to Rocky Mountain National Park to $70 next year during the five-month peak season.

It currently costs $30 per vehicle to get into Rocky Mountain National Park for a week, and $10 for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles. An annual pass costs $60.

The proposal would increase the entrance fee to 17 national parks — including Rocky Mountain — to $70 per vehicle, $50 per motorcycle and $30 per person on a bicycle or foot.

A park-specific annual pass would be $75, while annual passes to all national parks would remain at $80.

For Rocky Mountain National Park, the peak season would be from June 1 to Oct. 31.

Rocky Mountain National Park had a record 4.52 million visitors last year. It set visitation records in 2014 and 2015, as well. Through September this year, the park has had 3.86 million visitors.

The increased funds would be used to improve facilities, infrastructure and visitor services, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance projects, the National Park Service said.

The increase would go into effect on June 1, 2018.

A public comment period began was scheduled to end Nov. 23 but was extended to Dec. 22 due to overwhelming interest.