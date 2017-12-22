× Head-on crash closes Highway 7 in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A head-on crash involving two vehicles closed Highway 7 in Broomfield during the evening commute Friday. There were serious injuries.

Police said both directions of the highway were closed between I-25 and Huron Street.

They said five people were taken to the hospital. One person from one pickup and four from the other vehicle were transported. One person had life-threatening injuries.

Police said a white pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle. It appeared the pickup caught fire, but the flames were extinguished.

They advised drivers to find alternate routes while the investigation was underway.