Crews still working to extinguish flames following oil site explosion near Windsor

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A fire and explosion at an oil well site near Windsor Friday night injured one worker according to the Weld County Sheriff's office. Crews were still working to put out the flames Saturday.

It started just before 9 p.m near Highway 392 and Weld County Road 21.

The worker who was hurt was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Firefighters and the oil company's onsite team were still working Saturday to extinguish flames. Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue hasn't been able to send in its investigative yet, so they don't know what caused the initial explosion.

The site belongs to Extraction Oil & Gas.

A fire department spokesperson said there is no indication the rig could explode again or is any sort of hazard to the community.

The spokesperson also said they have had no calls, incidents or complaints related to this particular site before Friday night.

"Loud boom and house shook," FOX31 viewer Rachel McCarter said in an email right after it happpened. "Hearing there may be a fire at a well site."

A Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue spokesman said the fire was under control by 11 p.m. Crews from several agencies from across northern Colorado arrived to fight the large fire.

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority was among the agencies that responded. It provided firefighting foam with its aircraft rescue and firefighting trucks from Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Firefighters said it was a complicated fire for them to fight because they didn't know what substance was burning.

Highway 392 reopened to traffic early Saturday morning several hours after the explosion.

There was still heavy traffic in the area Saturday because of people driving by to check it out. The fire department asked people to stay away so emergency responders have room to get their fire trucks in and out.

There is no water available on the site so firefighters were hauling water from hydrants in Windsor.

"Preliminary information suggests that this was an industrial accident, and the scene is being turned over to Windsor Fire for further investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Rig Blew up in Windsor. Please pray for all Oil Field workers involved ans their safety. Especially for this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/yjSd4qBwJr — Chantel➰ (@Chantel_Windsor) December 23, 2017

Prayers to the firefighters and people involved in the explosion in Windsor tonight😢 #Windsor #Colorado @KDVR pic.twitter.com/1iw2O5RKLy — Josh Swanson (@swany1978) December 23, 2017