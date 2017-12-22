Coroner IDs girl found unresponsive in Colorado Springs pool

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have released the name of a 9-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Colorado Springs.

Police say the El Paso County coroner’s office has completed an autopsy on Yevaeh Patrick-Moon, but investigators have not released a cause of death.

Officers called to the Hotel Elegante on Saturday night on a report of a possible drowning found employees and others trying to revive the girl, who died at a nearby hospital.

The Gazette reports the girl was swimming with at least one other person but without parents or guardians present.

Hotel manager Ed Okvath says he is reviewing the pool policies. Signs at the pool warn that no lifeguard is on duty.