Bustang adds ticketing app

Bustang riders now have another way to purchase tickets.

The new JustRide Bustang ticketing app allows riders to purchase single ride, 10-ride, 20-ride or 40-ride passes and view schedules and fares.

It is available for download from Google Play and Apple App stores.

“The new JustRide Bustang app provides riders with a leading technology that’ll make their experience more convenient,” said the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Transit & Rail Director Mark Imhoff. “We’re pleased we can implement a proven solution that’ll benefit our customers by saving time and improving the quality of our service.”

Masabi, a company that develops mobile ticketing for public transit, launched its JustRide Platform for Bustang’s new app.

“Our Justride Platform is a driver behind the market shift toward a more seamless transit experience for riders,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi.



Bustang offers daily coach service through the I-70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Denver, and along I-25 between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.

Bustang coaches are equipped with WiFi, USB outlets and restrooms.