Bustang adds ticketing app

Posted 1:13 am, December 22, 2017, by

CDOT's Bustang service launches Monday, July 13, 2015.

Bustang riders now have another way to purchase tickets. 

The new JustRide Bustang ticketing app allows riders to purchase single ride, 10-ride, 20-ride or 40-ride passes and view schedules and fares. 

It is available for download from Google Play and Apple App stores.

“The new JustRide Bustang app provides riders with a leading technology that’ll make their experience more convenient,” said the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Transit & Rail Director Mark Imhoff. “We’re pleased we can implement a proven solution that’ll benefit our customers by saving time and improving the quality of our service.”

Masabi, a company that develops mobile ticketing for public transit, launched its JustRide Platform for Bustang’s new app. 

“Our Justride Platform is a driver behind the market shift toward a more seamless transit experience for riders,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi.

Bustang offers daily coach service through the I-70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Denver, and along I-25 between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.

Bustang coaches are equipped with WiFi, USB outlets and restrooms.