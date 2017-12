Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tis the season for giving, but when it comes to the Denver Broncos cheerleaders, giving back is their focus all year long.

Between football games at Mile High, cheer practices, and working a full-time job, the 26 women step out in the community each week to connect with Broncos fans and those in need.

Sam Boil took a trip to Children's Hospital to follow them as they spread holiday cheer to some unsuspecting but very deserving young kids.