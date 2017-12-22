Brick and mortar stores doing OK for holidays in age of online shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Even with increasing numbers of people choosing to buy online, the stores and malls in our area are packed with holiday shoppers.

While it's tempting to get all your errands done from the couch, not everyone wants to give up the option to shop at traditional stores.

“I think it’s very difficult, very challenging for local shops, and I think it’s a worry that if there's too much online shopping that eventually the creative entrepreneurial people that are starting these shops that they wont be motivated to do it,” shopper Michelle Kuelbs said.

With online shopping at an all time high, there is a chance it could affect the typical brick and mortar stores, but business owners say that's not the case.

“December has been a huge rush, it’s been fun and hectic, and we’ve done great in sales,” Mandy Moscatelli with Show of Hands said.

Ali Marinos with Skipper & Scout said, “I think the experience that we have here at the store makes it more fun for people to come in.”

Customers say they've seen a change in holiday traffic, but also say the real spirit of the holidays can't be found online.

The business owners we talked to say the trick to surviving the online craze is to offer customers a product they can't get anywhere else. ​