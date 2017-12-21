Storm slows travelers at Denver International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first day of winter and Mother Nature delivered, in good ways and in bad. Thursday morning on Pena Boulevard a multi-car crash with injuries put a damper on travel plans for some.

Inside DIA, Eric and Colleen DeBoor waited patiently for their son Stefan from college in California. His plane was delayed but they were not denied.

Christmas time is not DIA's busiest time, but it’s pretty darn close.

Looking ahead to the weekend a few words now to save you time tomorrow.

Call ahead before you leave for the airport

Give yourself an extra hour for security lines then you normally would

Call your airlines before leaving your house to make sure your flight hasn’t been canceled or delayed

Barring any future flurries, if you are heading to DIA, you should be cleared for take off.