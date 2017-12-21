Record year-end travel expected in Colorado this season

DENVER — AAA is predicting more than 1.8 million Coloradans will celebrate the holidays away from home this year.

That’s the highest year-end travel volume on record. The year-end travel period is between Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 1.

RELATED: Millions expected to travel through DIA as cold blast hits Denver

This marks the ninth consecutive year of rising year-end holiday travel. Since 2005, the number has grown by 21.6 million travelers nationwide, an increase of 25 percent.

AAA is estimating 1.7 million Coloradans will travel by car, it predicts travel times during holiday weeks could be as much as three times longer than a normal trip. The greatest amount of congestion is expected in the late afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 21.