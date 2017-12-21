Suspect shot, killed by Greeley police officers identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- A car theft suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting near Greeley on Thursday morning. Police said he brandished a handgun when they tried to confront him.

The suspect was identified Friday as Jose Angel Aguero Jr., 26. He lived in Greeley.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near Two Rivers Parkway and 37th Street outside of Greeley.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The sheriff's office said Greeley police officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in progress in the 1400 block of 8th Avenue in Greeley at about 9 a.m.

The vehicle was described as a 2018 red Chevrolet Cruise.

As officers arrived on scene, they saw the vehicle leaving the area. The sheriff's office said they did not pursue the vehicle but bound it in a ditch in the area of Two Rivers Parkway and 37th Street.

They contacted a bystander who said the suspect was in his truck. The bystander stopped to offer assistance after the car went into the ditch. The sheriff's office said when officers approached the suspect, he ran from them.

"Officers gave multiple loud verbal commands for the suspect to stop," a sheriff's office statement said. "The suspect did not comply with the officers’ commands. Less lethal was used with the attempt to apprehend the suspect. The use of less lethal bean bag rounds was ineffective. The suspect then brandished a handgun. Officers then discharged their weapons."

Investigators said the handgun Aguero had was reported stolen in Greeley in November.

The suspect died at the scene.

The shooting involved Greeley police officers, but the Weld County Sheriff's Office Critical Incident Response Team was activated to handle the investigation.