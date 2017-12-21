Neighbor upset about temporary UPS hub operation set up on his street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A temporary UPS hub operation set up on a residential street was removed Friday after the FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the city of Denver about the situation Thursday. We have an update on the story here.

The original story appears below

Inspectors from the city of Denver are expected to check out a UPS cargo box that people who live in the neighborhood say is a nuisance.

The mini hub operation popped up at the corner of East 30th Avenue and Leyden Street about a week ago.

This neighborhood is between Stapleton and Park Hill.

One neighbor tells us it quickly became a hub for UPS trucks and golf carts.

Drivers were using the spot to drop off packages for homes in the neighborhood.

UPS says the goal is to help packages arrive faster during the Christmas rush.

But Michael Sutch says the chaos in front of his home has become a bit too much.

"And then I saw the trucks unloading and loading, throughout the day, into the night. This morning with the snow on the ground they were double parked in the middle of the road."

UPS could not confirm late Thursday afternoon if this spot belonged there.

But the company did tell us they only use golf carts and containers where they are legally permitted.

UPS says it plans to stop its neighborhood hub operations right after Christmas.

Still city inspectors say they will check to see if the cargo box is legally permitted on Friday.