Millions expected to travel through DIA as cold blast hits Denver

DENVER -- Millions of passengers are expected to travel through Denver International Airport this weekend as a blast of cold and snow hit the Front Range.

The winter storm created icy conditions along Pena Boulevard - leading to several crashes and backups as travelers made their way to the airport.

The weather hasn't created any major delays yet, but snow equipment are busy keeping the runways clear for planes. However, the airport said that the FAA initiated a "traffic management plan" that could slow some arrivals into the airport.

Snow teams getting their first taste of winter this year. All 6 runways are open thanks to these dedicated men and women. #cowx pic.twitter.com/fhPQpPJC5G — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 21, 2017

The airport is expecting about 1.9 million travelers to make their way through Denver from now until Christmas Day.

Airport officials encourage you to check your flight status at FlyDenver.com.