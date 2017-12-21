Gingerbread Houses with The Denver Athletic Club

At The Denver Athletic Club child programs are designed to promote self esteem, facilitate positive development through healthy interactions and provide a continuum of care to assist children in becoming positive and healthy individuals. They are fortunate to be located in an athletic club which enables different gross motor opportunities in even the most inclement weather. DAC children utilize the Little Gym and the outdoor playground. Children also have the opportunity to take swim lessons, gymnastics, and dancewhile they are getting an education.
Today Courtney LeDuc joined us to make gingerbread Houses as well as give us more info on such a great club!
Contact Courtney LeDuc for more information!