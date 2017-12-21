Frigid temps on the way with more snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow moved out Thursday night and made way for even colder temperatures. Snow ended on the eastern plains early Thursday evening. In the mountains the snow may linger past midnight.

Skies will slowly clear allowing temperatures to plummet into the single digits into Friday morning.

Another round of snow & cold arrives on Saturday. That storm system looks very similar to this last one. We are expecting temperatures in the cold 20s, plenty of cloud cover, some gusty wind and around an inch or two of light fluffy accumulation across metro Denver.

Christmas Eve & Day are forecast to be dry, mainly sunny and in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees. Happy Holidays!

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.