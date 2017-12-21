Fresh snow falls on many ski resorts just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- Christmas has come early for some ski resorts in the Colorado mountains as they got a few inches of fresh snow, just in time for the holiday weekend.

Loveland Ski Area received four inches of snow on Thursday morning. The fresh powder is what so many skiers and snowboarders have been anxiously waiting for.

Snow blanketed the trees, as skiers suited up to carve down the mountain.

“It’s majestic,” skier Brooke Moore said.

“It was a beautiful day, lots of fresh powder,” snowboarder J.D. Rocha said.

Mother nature has answered the prayers of several ski resorts. With the lack of snow so far this season, some were forced to cut staffing hours and only open a few of their runs.

“We’re making lemonade up here with what we’ve got, but the four inches today definitely helped,” John Sellers, Loveland Ski Area Marketing Director, said.

Groomers at Loveland were busy on Thursday prepping a few new trails that they hope to open by the weekend. Skiers and snowboarders said they have seen a drastic improvement on the slopes.

“I came out when the season first opened and it was nothing but hard ice, so that was a little painful,” Rocha said.

“We had that big snow back in October, and we thought it would be an early ski season – and it’s been the opposite, but we’re happy it’s here,” skier Fred Frillman said.

Loveland Ski Area said the timing of this storm was perfect.

“If this can help us get a little bit more terrain open before the holiday crowds show up, we’ll be in really good shape,” Sellers said.

Both Breckenridge and Keystone are expanding their terrain, just in time for Christmas.

See the ski report here.