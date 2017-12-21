Employee coughing over food serious violation at failed restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every week FOX31 looks at health inspections at every restaurants.

Parkway Bar and Grill

The Aurora restaurant scored 14 critical health code violations in October.

The mistakes included:

Employee coughing over food

Raw beef stored over ready to eat food

Ants

Fly strip

Boxes of food on floor

The restaurant’s owner, Dean Nenni, sent the following remarks in part:

“… we work 365 days a year to make sure everything is safe for our customers, this is not just about inspections it’s about our daily process to run a good, clean well maintained restaurant every day. It’s unfortunate that if an inspector happens to come on an off day with circumstances sometimes out of our control you might be labeled for that day ...”

Parkway Bar and Grill is on East Aurora Parkway.

The Urban Farmer

This newly opened restaurant scored nine critical health code violations on October 30.

The issues included:

Food held at wrong temperature

Ice machine growing slimy pink and white material

Cease selling picked vegetables

The restaurant’s public relations team sent the following statement:

“During the time of the inspection violations were recorded and resolved prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. A follow up inspection was scheduled a week later and reported that all reported violations were corrected.”

You will find The Urban Farmer at The Oxford Hotel on Wazee Street.

Marino’s Pizzeria

A slice of perfect pie is available at Marino’s Pizzeria. The restaurant scored two perfect health inspections in a row.

Owner Marino Morra said, “I have to stay on top of the employees all the time to make sure everything is done to my standards. And make sure everything is clean. To me that is the main thing, clean, clean clean. “

Marino’s is located at 9083 West Peakview Drive in Littleton.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

