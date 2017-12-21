Colorado Ice Castle opens on December 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DILLON, Colo. -- The Ice Castle is getting ready to open in Dillon!

The giant castle opens Dec. 27 and is located in Dillon Town Park - it stands a whooping 15-25 feet tall and covers almost three-quarters of an acre.

Although it's open during the day on the weekends, the castle comes to life at night with color-changing LED lights illuminating the castle.

If you plan on visiting the Ice Castle, it's recommended you dress for winter. Because everything in the castle is made of snow and ice, boots are recommended and if you have kids, a small sled works better than a stroller.

The castle will be open Monday-Thursday from 4 - 9 p.m., Friday from 4 - 10:30 p.m., Saturday from 12 - 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12 - 8 p.m. The Ice Castle is closed on Tuesdays.

Every Friday and Saturday the castle even features a fire show from 7 - 10 p.m.

Online tickets are $15.95 and walk-up tickets will be $20 on Monday through Thursday, and $16.95 and $25 on Friday through Sunday for one adult admission.

The castle in Dillon is one of six ice castle locations in North America. The other ice castle locations include Midway, Utah; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Edmonton, Alberta; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.