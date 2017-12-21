Adam Gilbertson’s family travels to Denver to search for the missing man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - It has been almost a week since a Denver man went missing. Adam Gilbertson is still nowhere to be found.

His friends and family continue to travel from Minnesota to help look for their loved one.

While police piece together a timeline, Gilbertson's mom is doing the best she can to come to grips with the fact that her youngest son is missing.

“I won’t give up hope,” Tammy Gilbertson, said.

The early hours of December 15 is when Gilbertson disappeared. Over the last seven days, friends and family have traveled to help find him.

Gilbertson's mom is in town as well.

“This has always been my worst fear, not knowing where one of my kids are, always,” Tammy Gilbertson said.

It's a team effort and the family has a plan. They made signs, a website, and a Facebook page.

“This is my worst nightmare," Tammy Gilbertson said.

It's too hard for Gilbertson's mom to focus on the details. For example, there is surveillance video of him leaving Syntax Physic Opera off Broadway. Gilbertson also posted on Instagram the night he disappeared. Family members also say his keys were at his apartment and one of the doors was unlocked.

“My biggest Christmas gift in the whole world, for ever and ever would be, would be to have him walk in the door right now," Tammy Gilbertson said.

When Gilbertson's mom got word her son didn't show up for work last week, she knew something was wrong. She says her son would never miss work.

Gilbertson is a hospice nurse and yoga instructor.

The family says they'll continue to do their own search while police investigate.