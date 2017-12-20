Winter is on the way with COLD & SNOW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Timing: The snow arrives in the mountains after midnight. It will arrive in Denver early Thursday morning. The snow will last through the evening before slowly ending.

Temperatures: The wind will turn gusty out of the north and will drive in much colder readings. We will dip into the low 20s overnight in Denver and stay in the 20s through the day Thursday.

Totals: The mountains are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for snow amounts that will be 3"-6" in the valleys and as much as 5"-10" over higher passes and peaks. Along the Front Range and in metro Denver expect 1"-3" with the higher amounts west of I-25 and south of downtown.

Impact: The biggest problem will be area roads that will likely turn slick. So, you'll need to allow extra time to reach your destination. There will also be de-icing at Denver International Airport. Officials there are already telling passengers to arrive early and check with their flight carrier.

