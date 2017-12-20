Train derailment closes Havana Street in east Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A train derailment closed Havana Street at East Smith Road in east Denver late Wednesday night.

Denver police said there were no injuries.

About six cars of a freight train were off the tracks just south of I-70. The cars remained upright.

Police said they didn't know what cargo the train was carrying.

Officers said Havana would be closed at the intersection in both directions for an extended period of time while crews worked to get the cars back on the tracks.

The derailment did not affect RTD's A-Line commuter rail service between Union Station and Denver International Airport.