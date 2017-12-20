Thieves repeatedly target Westminster hair salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Westminster hair salon has been broken into three times this year, and now employees are hoping a FOX31 viewer will finally help them put an end to their bad case of déjà vu.

The store located at 136th and Orchard Parkway has been targeted two times in December. The most recent break-in happened early Monday morning several hours before the business opened.

Surveillance video clearly shows three thieves entering the store after using a hammer to break the glass on the front door. One thief heads for the cash register while the others head to a safe in the back of the store. A getaway driver waits outside.

"They knew exactly what they were doing. You could tell they'd been there before. That's why I know it's the same people," said Sarah Hilverding, the manager of the salon.

Employees don't know why the salon is repeatedly being targeted. Very little cash is kept inside the building.

"What is going on? We're a hair salon. Everyone knows it's not the place to go if you're looking for a lot of money," said Hilverding.

Each time the thieves have broken in they've grown more bold and more destructive. This week they not only used crowbars to swipe a safe bolted to the floor, they also tried to take a television and knocked hair dye all over the floor.

"The whole shelf was down. All of it was all over the floor. You couldn't walk in here it was that bad," said Hilverding.

The salon says its a lot of work and a lot of risk for the $100 the thieves managed to take. While they will no longer be surprised if the thieves try to strike again, they say they'll be ready.

"They're going to get caught. We're upping our security in the store and we're going to watch," she said.