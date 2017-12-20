× The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year

Who: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

What: Student of the Year Ceremony

When: March 2, 2018 at 6pm

Where: Mile High Station (click here for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, in part of 2 Your Health, is proud to support this years’s Student of the Year Ceremony. This annual event is part of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s campaign to raise money for research through incredible high school students work.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year is an exciting leadership development and philanthropy program in which high school students participate in a fundraising competition to benefit LLS. Every dollar raised counts as one vote. The candidates/teams who raise the most money at the end of the 7 week competition earn the title Student(s) of the Year.

To learn more, click here.