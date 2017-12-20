Temperatures will drop 39 degrees tomorrow with snow showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wednesday will be Colorado's last mild day for a while. Highs will be in the 60s with mostly dry conditions.

Cloud cover and winds will increase this afternoon as snow starts in the mountains.

Snow will start on the Front Range early Thursday morning and will taper off from north to south Thursday afternoon.

Roads will be mostly wet for the morning commute but it is possible for a few slick spots in the mountains and along the Palmer Divide. Allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

Snowfall totals will be 1-3 inches in Denver. Downtown and the east side of Denver will be on the lower end of that with 2-3 inches possible on the south and west sides of town.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place in the mountains from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Thursday. Totals in the high country will be around 3-8". Winds will be gusty in the mountains and will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.

High temperatures in Denver on Thursday will only be in the 20s... a 39 degree drop from high temperatures today.

Friday will be dry and warmer with highs in the mid 30s.

Another round of snow will move in on Saturday. Temperatures will cool to the 20s this weekend.

Christmas will be dry with highs in the upper 20s.

