Grass fire burns in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small grass fire caused a lot of smoke in the area of North 115th and Vermillion Road north of Longmont in Boulder County Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters and members of the sheriff’s office responded to make quick progress on extinguishing the flames.

No structures were threatened.

Authorities requested that people avoid the area while first responders worked to put the fire out.