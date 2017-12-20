‘Sagging Bandit’ arrested after losing pants during robbery in Pueblo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO, Colo. -- A man wanted for robbing a Family Dollar store in Pueblo has been arrested after video of the suspect struggling to keep his pants on was posted to social media.

26-year-old Jeremy Aragon, a.k.a the Saggy Bandit, was arrested on Tuesday after he stole several items from the store at 224 E. 4th Street on Sunday morning, KRDO reports.

During the robbery, Aragon assaulted the clerk who tried to stop him but the suspect was slowed down by his sagging pants that wouldn't stay on during the struggle.

Marcie Story captured the incident on camera and shared it online.