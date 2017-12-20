Rex Specs are protective dog goggles designed for the active and working dogs. Protect your dogs eyes from the elements.
Rex Specs – Dog Goggles for the Active Dog
-
CSU veterinarians euthanize dog that had the plague
-
Woman mauled to death by her dogs had puncture wounds to skull
-
Video shows dog rescued from icy Edwards pond
-
Colorado’s ski rescue dogs are the real-life Paw Patrol
-
Dog Parker provides pet shelter for owners on the run
-
-
‘UPS Dogs:’ Drivers share pictures of dogs along their routes
-
Woman mauled to death by her dogs while taking them for a walk
-
Zipper passes evaluations, qualifies to become Freedom Service dog
-
Kansas K-9 becomes state’s first pit bull police dog, makes first drug bust
-
Scientific evidence shows dogs are smarter than cats
-
-
Mauled by her own dogs: Sheriff releases grisly new details to end speculation
-
Dogs seized in animal cruelty case get much-needed grooming, love
-
Think twice about giving a dog for Christmas, experts warn