Learning Programs Enhancing the bond between pets and people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUTH CAMPS

Our learning programs provide lessons of compassion, respect and proper care for animals to children and adults.

The Dumb Friends League offers seasonal camps for kids and teens in support of our goal to teach children and young adults the importance of treating animals in a humane way — a lesson that will benefit them and the animals in our community for a lifetime. Camps are available at our shelters in Denver and Castle Rock, as well as at our Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

Participants must be signed in and out of programs by a parent or guardian 18 years of age or older.

How to register

Register online by clicking on the date(s) you prefer. For questions regarding registration, email programs@ddfl.org.