Laptop battery failure may have started Adams County house fire investigators say

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A laptop computer battery failure is believed to have started a fire that caused major damage to a home in the Holly Crossing neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, North Metro Fire Rescue investigators said.

The fire happened in the 6500 block of East 120th place in unincorporated Adams County.

The fire spread to both floors of the house and into the attic.

No one was hurt.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says lithium ion batteries can pose burn and fire hazards if they overheat and rupture.