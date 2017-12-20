How to make an all Colorado meal for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jason Morse, Owner of 5280 Culinary for Colorado Proud shows us how to make an all Colorado meal this holiday season.

“Horsey Sauce” by Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary and BBQ Provisions

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 cups sour cream

¼ cup horseradish, prepared (we like hot)

¼ cup green onions, chopped

1 tsp garlic, paste or finely minced

1 tsp Italian parsley, finely chopped

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp Tabasco sauce

1 tsp 5280 Culinary Rub-A-Dub seasoning

Preparation

Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl

Mix well to combine

Scrape the bottoms and sides of the bowl and mix again

Adjust seasoning if needed

Transfer into a serving bowl, cover and refrigerate until needed

Will last up to 1 week in refrigerator

Tenderloin Cooking Instructions by Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary and BBQ Provisions

Once your tenderloin has been trimmed, it’s time to get it seasoned and seared.

Preparation

We recommend seasoning the day before roasting, smoking or cooking

Choose your favorite rub (we like the 5280 Culinary Rub A Dub), season as heavy or as light as you prefer

Wrap the tenderloin in plastic wrap and store in the fridge overnight (for at least a 10-12-hour season

Cooking Instructions

Preheat your oven/grill to 400 for convection or 425 for standard oven

Sear the tenderloin on high temperature for 8-10 minutes

Turn the temperature down to 350 degrees and continue to cook until desired temperature is achieved

For medium doneness the process should only take about 35-45minutes

Remove the tenderloin about 10 degrees before desired doneness and allow to rest, the resting process will allow the meat to carry over cook to the desired temperature and doneness

Meat Temps are listed below (our suggested doneness and temp) All temperatures are internal and should be taken at the thickest part of the tenderloin Adjust temperature and doneness to your desired level



Colorado Potato Hash by Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary and BBQ Provisions

Ingredients

6 slices Applewood bacon, diced medium

1 red onion, sliced

1 Fresh garlic clove, minced

Colorado Russet Potatoes cooked, diced medium

¼ cup Blue cheese, smoked or domestic, crumbled, as garnish

2 Tbsp Italian Parsley, chopped fine, as garnish

Preparation