How to make an all Colorado meal for the holidays

Chef Jason Morse, Owner of 5280 Culinary for Colorado Proud shows us how to make an all Colorado meal this holiday season.
“Horsey Sauce” by Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary and BBQ Provisions
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 2 cups sour cream
- ¼ cup horseradish, prepared (we like hot)
- ¼ cup green onions, chopped
- 1 tsp garlic, paste or finely minced
- 1 tsp Italian parsley, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp Tabasco sauce
- 1 tsp 5280 Culinary Rub-A-Dub seasoning
Preparation
- Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl
- Mix well to combine
- Scrape the bottoms and sides of the bowl and mix again
- Adjust seasoning if needed
- Transfer into a serving bowl, cover and refrigerate until needed
- Will last up to 1 week in refrigerator
Tenderloin Cooking Instructions by Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary and BBQ Provisions
Once your tenderloin has been trimmed, it’s time to get it seasoned and seared.
Preparation
- We recommend seasoning the day before roasting, smoking or cooking
- Choose your favorite rub (we like the 5280 Culinary Rub A Dub), season as heavy or as light as you prefer
- Wrap the tenderloin in plastic wrap and store in the fridge overnight (for at least a 10-12-hour season
Cooking Instructions
- Preheat your oven/grill to 400 for convection or 425 for standard oven
- Sear the tenderloin on high temperature for 8-10 minutes
- Turn the temperature down to 350 degrees and continue to cook until desired temperature is achieved
- For medium doneness the process should only take about 35-45minutes
- Remove the tenderloin about 10 degrees before desired doneness and allow to rest, the resting process will allow the meat to carry over cook to the desired temperature and doneness
- Meat Temps are listed below (our suggested doneness and temp)
- All temperatures are internal and should be taken at the thickest part of the tenderloin
- Adjust temperature and doneness to your desired level
Colorado Potato Hash by Chef Jason Morse, 5280 Culinary and BBQ Provisions
Ingredients
- 6 slices Applewood bacon, diced medium
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 1 Fresh garlic clove, minced
- Colorado Russet Potatoes cooked, diced medium
- ¼ cup Blue cheese, smoked or domestic, crumbled, as garnish
- 2 Tbsp Italian Parsley, chopped fine, as garnish
Preparation
- Dice the potatoes into medium sized cubes and hold
- Heat a large sauté pan, add the diced bacon to the pan and cook/render until lightly golden in color
- Add the sliced red onion and cook until soft
- Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes
- Add the potatoes and sauté until hot
- Season as needed with the Steak Shake
- Remove from the sauté pan and garnish with the Blue Cheese and Parsley.
- Suggested Serving: Cast Iron cooked Flat Iron Steak