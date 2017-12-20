Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Mark Kalix from Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom shows us how to make a fruitcake.

Happy Holiday Fruitcake

Fruitcake is made around the world and is often given as a gift to celebrate a holiday or wedding. This boozy version is best served either piping hot straight out of the oven or aged in an airtight container for 90 days for the flavors to mellow out. The rum and sugar will preserve the cake and prevent spoiling.

1/8 cup chopped dried cranberries

1/8 cup chopped dried golden raisins

1/4 cup dried mango

1/2 cup Walnuts

2 tablespoons orange zest

1/4 cup dark rum

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground All Spice

1/8 teaspoon ground Mace

1/4 teaspoon ground Chinese Five Spice

1/4 cup dark molasses

2 tablespoons milk

Soak cherries, mango, cranberries, currants, and citron in 1/4 cup rum for at least 24 hours. Cover tightly, and store at room temperature. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Butter a 6x3-inch round pan or loaf pan and line it with parchment paper. In a Kitchenaid mixer, cream together butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg. Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; mix into butter and sugar in three batches, alternating with molasses and milk. Stir in soaked fruit and chopped nuts. Scrape batter into prepared pan. Bake until internal temperature is 200 degrees with an instant read thermometer (around 40 minutes). Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then sprinkle with 2 tablespoons rum. If storing, arrange rum moistened cheesecloth on top of parchment paper, and unmold cake onto it. Sprinkle top and sides of cake with remaining rum. Wrap the cheesecloth closely to the surface of the cake, then wrap with paper. Place in an airtight tin, and age for at least 10 weeks. If storing longer, douse with additional rum for every 10 weeks of storage.

Hot Buttered Rum

Make the spiced butter and have this in your refrigerator ready to go before making the drink. Have this in a hot thermos ready to enjoy after a day of snowshoeing or sking.

For the spiced butter

4 oz Unsalted butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch Cayenne pepper

Pinch white pepper

Pinch Salt

For the drink

1 Earl Grey teabag

1 oz spiced rum

1 slice spiced butter

6 oz hot water