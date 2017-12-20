Fort Collins man wins $3 million on lottery scratch ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A Fort Collins man won $3 million on a Colorado Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Steven W. won the lottery's new game, "Bankroll Blast."

He won the big prize on Monday, the first day of the new game's release.

"Steven stopped in at Schrader's Country Store on College Avenue and bought one ticket, which just happened to be the very first ticket in the pack. As he scratched off the coating on the ticket, uncovering the $3 million prize, disbelief washed over him," the lottery said.

He said he's going to start planning for early retirement from his bottle manufacturing job ... and he might take the rest of the holiday season off from work.

After taxes, his prize is worth $2.1 million.

There are two $3 million prize tickets left in the Bankroll Blast game, according to the Colorado Lottery.